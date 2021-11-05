Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 15,571 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 91,594.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.10.

HUM opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

