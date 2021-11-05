Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 155,181.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.05.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

