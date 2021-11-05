Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $4.59 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $144.53 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.53%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.