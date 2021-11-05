M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

