M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

