M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $316,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 88.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PulteGroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 57.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

