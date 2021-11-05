M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $169,991,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,350,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.