M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $40,117,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $21,486,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In other news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.22 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

