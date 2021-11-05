Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $12,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

