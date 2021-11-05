Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.716-1.782 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.200 EPS.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.92. 6,496,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.92.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

