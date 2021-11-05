MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

