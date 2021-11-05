MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36,063.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,081,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

