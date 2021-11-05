MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.17 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $526.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

