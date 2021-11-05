MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 48,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 364,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $25.15. 679,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,339,012. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

