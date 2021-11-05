Millennium Management LLC Purchases 75,091 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,091 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $77,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,518 shares of company stock worth $47,689,264. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $313.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.70 and its 200 day moving average is $350.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

