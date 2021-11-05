Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $66,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in National Instruments by 542.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.