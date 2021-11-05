Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $47.57.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
