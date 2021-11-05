Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

