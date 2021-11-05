Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

MIME stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

