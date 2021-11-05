Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mimecast updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MIME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 570,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mimecast Company Profile
Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.