Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mimecast updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 570,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.