Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of MINM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Get Minim alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MINM. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 26,198 shares of company stock worth $57,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.