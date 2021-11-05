Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $19,700,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.08. 1,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.77.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

