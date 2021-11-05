Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $167.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.