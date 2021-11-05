MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $629,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

