Mizuho Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $55.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

