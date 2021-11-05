MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 233 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.