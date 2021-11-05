MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $724,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $656,766. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $197.27 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $201.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

