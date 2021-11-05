MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $54.06 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

