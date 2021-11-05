MML Investors Services LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.