MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

