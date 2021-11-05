MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.64.

NYSE HUBS opened at $819.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $726.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.28 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

