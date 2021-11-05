MML Investors Services LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 126,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.