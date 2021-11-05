Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $57.18 on Friday, reaching $226.84. 744,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,282,246. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.59 and a 200 day moving average of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,358,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

