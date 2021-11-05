Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 61.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $61.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.45. 1,015,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,282,246. Moderna has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,358,275. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

