MonaCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $102.01 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.06 or 0.07355206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00325039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.04 or 0.00978902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00086852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.15 or 0.00418568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00284041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00239242 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.