Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.08

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 51258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

