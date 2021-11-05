Morgan Stanley Acquires 218,058 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $83,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.25 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

