Morgan Stanley Acquires 88,442 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

