Morgan Stanley Acquires New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,017,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,556,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,130,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,722,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,343,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $28.23 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

