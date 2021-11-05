Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:TCN opened at $14.43 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

