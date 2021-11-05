Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.02 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

