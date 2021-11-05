Morgan Stanley Buys 165,068 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

