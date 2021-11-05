Morgan Stanley Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.91.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,485,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,077,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

