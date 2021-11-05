Morgan Stanley Has $82.43 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Fate Therapeutics worth $82,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.