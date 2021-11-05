Morgan Stanley Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $68.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.99 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,367,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

