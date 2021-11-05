Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.52% of Copa worth $80,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Copa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $48,186,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE CPA opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

