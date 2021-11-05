Morgan Stanley Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $205.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $182.59 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

