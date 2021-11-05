Morgan Stanley Raises loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $7.50

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

LDI opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

