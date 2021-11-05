Morgan Stanley Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $58.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

