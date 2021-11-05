Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.20 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

