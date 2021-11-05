Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $260.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $249.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,062. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.92. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $160.52 and a twelve month high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

